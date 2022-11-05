UrduPoint.com

Ecuador's President Expands State Of Emergency To Third Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Ecuador's President Expands State of Emergency to Third Province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on Friday extended the state of emergency to the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, where the reorganization of prisons triggered attacks on police earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Lasso canceled his visit to the United States to coordinate government and security forces responding to violence. He declared a state of emergency for 45 days in the provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas.

"In order to expand interventions and ensure the safety of citizens by Executive Decree 589, President of the Republic Guillermo Lasso decided to expand the state of emergency to the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas," the president's office said in a statement.

The state of emergency empowers authorities to take emergency measures and restrict rights of citizens, such as declaring curfews.

Ecuador's government started moving inmates between prisons in a major overhaul aimed at separating leaders from gangs, as deadly gang clashes in prisons frequented in recent years. This prompted riots in prisons and attacks on police officers on the streets, which Interior Minister Juan Zapata called acts of terrorism.

At least 24 attacks on police precincts, cars and gas stations with the use of arms and explosive devices have occurred in various Ecuadorian cities since Tuesday. Five police officers were killed and eight others were wounded during the attacks. About 200 inmates from the country's most brutal prison in Guayaquil have already been transferred to other local penitentiaries. Seven people are being prosecuted in Guayaquil over involvement in organized crime.

Related Topics

Riots Police Interior Minister Visit Santo Domingo Esmeraldas Guayaquil United States Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

2 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

2 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

2 hours ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

2 hours ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

2 hours ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.