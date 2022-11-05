(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on Friday extended the state of emergency to the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, where the reorganization of prisons triggered attacks on police earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Lasso canceled his visit to the United States to coordinate government and security forces responding to violence. He declared a state of emergency for 45 days in the provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas.

"In order to expand interventions and ensure the safety of citizens by Executive Decree 589, President of the Republic Guillermo Lasso decided to expand the state of emergency to the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas," the president's office said in a statement.

The state of emergency empowers authorities to take emergency measures and restrict rights of citizens, such as declaring curfews.

Ecuador's government started moving inmates between prisons in a major overhaul aimed at separating leaders from gangs, as deadly gang clashes in prisons frequented in recent years. This prompted riots in prisons and attacks on police officers on the streets, which Interior Minister Juan Zapata called acts of terrorism.

At least 24 attacks on police precincts, cars and gas stations with the use of arms and explosive devices have occurred in various Ecuadorian cities since Tuesday. Five police officers were killed and eight others were wounded during the attacks. About 200 inmates from the country's most brutal prison in Guayaquil have already been transferred to other local penitentiaries. Seven people are being prosecuted in Guayaquil over involvement in organized crime.