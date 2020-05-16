Professional and public organizations of Ecuador have announced plans to hold a sit-down strike on Monday to protest possible appropriation of funds from the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute, responsible for providing mandatory universal insurance, by the government to alleviate the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Professional and public organizations of Ecuador have announced plans to hold a sit-down strike on Monday to protest possible appropriation of funds from the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute, responsible for providing mandatory universal insurance, by the government to alleviate the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The measures affecting the autonomy of the social security system have been outlined by the state budget bill sponsored by President Lenin Moreno, which is due to be considered by the parliament on Saturday.

"The United Workers' Front and the Popular Front are calling for protecting the autonomy of the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute and defending the resources of its affiliates .

.. by calling a sit-down strike on May 18, starting at 10:00 a.m. [15:00 GMT] in parks and on the streets," Rosana Palacios, a secretary of the United Workers' Front, said during a virtual press conference on Friday.

The initiative is supported by peasant associations, retired armed forces members, and the national teachers union.

The Ecuadorean government has been implementing austerity policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing collapse of oil prices that has undermined the country's economy.