BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Ecuadorean Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner has announced on Tuesday his decision to step down after a year and a half in office.

"This is not an easy decision, it would be more convenient to stay here [in office], but I have never done what is convenient for me, so I decided to leave," Sonnenholzner said in a video address.

The vice president pledged that he would continue fighting against corruption and poverty in Ecuador even after the resignation.

Sonnenholzner was appointed as the Ecuadorean vice president in December 2018 and became the third vice president during President Lenin Moreno's term.