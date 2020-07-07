UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador's Vice President Announces Resignation

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Ecuador's Vice President Announces Resignation

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Ecuadorean Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner has announced on Tuesday his decision to step down after a year and a half in office.

"This is not an easy decision, it would be more convenient to stay here [in office], but I have never done what is convenient for me, so I decided to leave," Sonnenholzner said in a video address.

The vice president pledged that he would continue fighting against corruption and poverty in Ecuador even after the resignation. 

Sonnenholzner was appointed as the Ecuadorean vice president in December 2018 and became the third vice president during President Lenin Moreno's term.

Related Topics

Corruption Ecuador December 2018

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

20 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

35 minutes ago

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

2 hours ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.