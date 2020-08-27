(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ed Davey, who has been the acting leader of the Liberal Democrats (Lib Dems) since December 2019 general elections in the United Kingdom, secured the position on a permanent basis on Thursday after winning the party's internal elections

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Ed Davey, who has been the acting leader of the Liberal Democrats (Lib Dems) since December 2019 general elections in the United Kingdom, secured the position on a permanent basis on Thursday after winning the party's internal elections.

"To members of the Liberal Democrats, thank you for putting your faith in me and giving me the honour of leading a Party I joined 30 years ago," Davey told his fellow party member in a victory speech broadcasted online due to COVID-19 social distancing measures.

As it was announced in the virtual event held in Central London, the 54-year-old lawmaker won 42,756 votes to beat challenger and fellow lawmaker Layla Moran (24,564 votes) in the race for the Lib Dems leadership.

The Lib Dems had been without a leader since Jo Swinson lost her seat in the House of Commons in last year's general elections, where the UK liberal party only won 11 seats.