Eddie Jordan remembered as 'heart and soul of party' as Aston pay tribute

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Red Bull boss Christian Horner on Friday paid a fond personal tribute to Eddie Jordan, saying the late former Formula One team owner had been "the heart and soul of any party".

And Aston Martin painted a shamrock logo on their cars ahead of Friday's Chinese Grand Prix practice in memory of the charismatic Irishman Jordan, who died Thursday aged 76.

Jordan achieved rare success as an independent team owner in the fiercely competitive world of Formula One that he termed mischievously "The Piranha Club".

Jordan F1 made their debut in 1991, winning four grands prix in 15 years in the sport.

Horner told reporters in Shanghai that Jordan took him under his wing when the now Red Bull team principal was an aspiring racing driver in 1991.

"He had just moved into a factory that he built at Silverstone and he took the time with me late one evening to talk about the next steps in my career," said Horner.

"And his advice was: 'You need a good sponsor'.

"He was such a big character, an inspirational character to have taken his team from effectively Formula 4 to 'The Piranha Club'," Horner added.

"He was just a larger than life character. He was always fun to have around.

"He was the heart and soul of any party."