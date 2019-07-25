UrduPoint.com
Eddie Yue Appointed As New HKMA Chief Executive With Effect From Oct 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:48 PM

Eddie Yue appointed as new HKMA chief executive with effect from Oct 1

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Eddie Yue will succeed Norman Chan as the next chief executive of the HKMA with effect from Oct. 1, Financial Secretary of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Paul Chan announced on Thursday.

Yue has worked in the HKMA for a long time and has a deep understanding of Hong Kong's banking and monetary system as well as financial markets, and has accumulated extensive experience in tackling financial crises, Paul Chan said.

Yue said he will work with his colleagues to maintain Hong Kong's monetary and banking stability, manage the Exchange Fund prudently, further enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong financial sector and strengthen Hong Kong's status as an international financial center. The new HKMA chief executive will be appointed for a term of five years.

