Edinburgh Council Leader Asks Russian Ambassador to Recall Consul Over Ukrainian Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council Adam McVey has sent a note to Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin, asking him to immediately recall the consul from the city over the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

On March 17, the City Council held a meeting during which it decided to sever all existing and future engagements with the Russian Consulate.

"Until Russia withdraws from Ukraine, I reiterate that we will not be accepting any civic invitations or collaborations of any kind and I ask that you withdraw the Consul from our City immediately - they are not welcome in Edinburgh," the note said.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.