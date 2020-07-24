UrduPoint.com
Edinburgh New Year's Street Party Shelved Due To Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Edinburgh New Year's street party shelved due to virus fears

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Edinburgh's hugely popular New Year's Eve street party has been cancelled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, organisers said on Thursday.

Tens of thousands of revellers from around the world typically descend on the Scottish capital on December 31 for Hogmanay, which is marked by fireworks above Edinburgh Castle.

But event organisers Underbelly said it was withdrawing tickets already sold for the street party as it could not take place in its "current form".

"It is clear to all parties that the famous street party cannot take place in its current form in 2020 and tickets are today being taken off sale," it said.

"Customers who have booked tickets will be contacted in the next 14 days to be offered a full refund." The cancellation means party goers will be denied the traditional well-lubricated celebrations to see in the new year, which typically include music, dancing and haggis.

It is another blow to the city, which relies heavily on tourism income.

In April, shortly after the start of Britain's coronavirus lockdown, organisers cancelled Edinburgh's popular summer festivals which attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.

