Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Edinburgh, one the most visited cities in Europe, is offering tourists the chance to see it from a different angle -- through the eyes of tour guides who have slept on its streets.

"When you're homeless, people don't look at you. They look through you," the founder of the Invisible Cities initiative, Zakia Moulaoui Guery, told AFP.

Sonny Murray, 45, knows this only too well. He came to Invisible Cities after a spell being constantly in and out of prison.

"It was brutal, to be honest. Because I was addicted to drugs and stuff," he said.

"I was shoplifting ... when I wasn't in prison, I was coming back out and I was homeless on the streets, just like a revolving door," he said.

Now as Invisible Cities' lead tour guide he trains others, helping them to turn their life around just as he did.

All the tours are unique and devised by the guide themselves, he said.

Murray's tour, which starts at the site of a former gallows, focuses on crime and punishment.

One of the highlights of his itinerary, however, is the Edinburgh Support Hub run by Scotland's leading homeless charity, The Simon Community.

When he was homeless, it was "literally the only place in Edinburgh where homeless people could come and have a shower or wash their clothes and stuff," he said.