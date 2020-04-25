EDITED, EMBARGO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Russia and the United States successfully cooperated to fight and win against Nazi Germany and its satellites during World War II, and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic necessitates restoring that partnership again rather than allowing a possible confrontation, retired US Army colonel and war veteran Frank Cohn told Sputnik.

Cohn, 94, participated in the April 25, 1945 meeting of the US and Soviet troops on the Elbe River in Germany. The meeting was a key milestone in the process of ending World War II and took place as US troops advanced from the west and Soviet troops advanced from the east thus splitting Nazi Germany in two.

US, RUSSIA NEED TO BECOME ALLIES AGAIN

Cohn compared the fight against a common enemy then and now, noting that World War II was much more dangerous than current COVID-19 pandemic as it took many more lives, particularly in the Soviet Union.

"We lost too many people there, particularly in Russia when the Germans attacked you," he said. "With the virus coming like this, I think this is a good show of common ground between the United States and Russia because we both got caught in the same situation and both are looking for solution."

Cohn urged the politicians in both countries to use the present opportunity in order to get closer and find common ground.

"I am sure there are a lot of areas where we can find common ground. They can be in medical field, certainly in the commercial field," Cohn said, adding that both countries should seek cooperation, not confrontation.

"Even if we might produce the same things, that does not mean that we have to be enemies in any respect. I hope that in the future things will be better and people can be on the same wave and work together on the common goals," Cohn said.

Cohn said he was born in Germany and was forced to leave the country together with his family after the Nazis came to power.

"I am Jewish and the Nazis were prosecuting us. It would have been very dangerous for us to stay there. They would have eventually killed me at some point," he said.

Cohn said he was then drafted to the US military in September 1943 and went to France 11 months later.

Following the invasion of allied troops in Normandy, Cohn said his regiment was called in to "consolidate success."

Cohn noted that he then continued his service in the infantry replacement system in Belgium until his commanders realized that he spoke German. He was taken back to France where he underwent a short course in intelligence.

"My unit had the mission to follow the infantry into all the large German cities as they were captured and prepare dossiers for the so-called 'Building' and 'Personality' targets, which we had to pursue.

However, as the Cohn's unit was preparing to enter Kassel, he said they were ordered to immediately divert to Magdeburg, where the Soviet forces had reached the Elbe River.

A HISTORIC MEETING AT THE ELBE RIVER

Cohn is one of the very few veterans who participated in the historical meeting between US and Soviet soldiers at the Elbe River on April 25, 1945.

The Elbe River had been designated by US Gen. Dwight Eisenhower as the dividing line between the US and Soviet forces. Cohn said the captain of his unit had a top secret map that showed the demarcation lines of the four occupying powers that were to govern Germany after the war. Cohn was ordered to join the US group going to the Elbe and act as interpreter.

"I tried to object since I could not be of any help, because the only Russian word I knew was 'tovarish' (comrade) and nothing else. The captain disregarded my objections and told me to carry the map," Cohn said.

The veteran emphasized that when US troops landed on the Soviet-held part of the Elbe River they were received very well.

"We were hugged and kissed and carried around and immediately offered some vodka," Cohn recalled. "I was 19-years-old at the time and had never had a taste of it - but I knew immediately, I better not drink too much of that stuff," he said.

Overall, Cohn said he did not think of the historical importance of the US-Soviet troops' meeting at the Elbe River.

"At the time, you do not understand such things, you just take it as it comes," Cohn said. "In the war you do not ask any questions, whatever happens - happens. Only in retrospect we understood how important was the meeting with the Russians."

Cohn said he not only understood the importance of the meeting later on, but often pondered about it, especially with respect to the fact that the two countries were allies.

"At that time, we were allies and it worked very well. But unfortunately, it did not last very long. However, in retrospect we always try to take back and say: 'Hey, we were friends, and why we do not try be friends again?'" Cohn said.

Cohn said every year he participates in the ceremony at the Spirit of Elbe memorial at the Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, DC, organized by the Russian Embassy.

The veteran said he was supposed to be present at the Arlington National Cemetery this year as well, but the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the authorities to cancel the event.

"Everything seems to be cancelled because of the virus, but I hope they do reschedule it," Cohn said.

The Spirit of the Elbe memorial was opened in 1995 to mark the 50th anniversary of the meeting between the US and Soviet troops at the Elbe River near Torgau.

Cohn became the first US soldier who began participating in the ceremony. He wrote a letter to then US Senator John Warner who helped form the US delegation that participated in the event.

"Warner and people from the Defense Department came the next meeting, but they did not bring a wreath," Cohn said.

"Finally, I did decide that I will bring it. The Russians put it as the first wreath to be placed at the marker, so I understood that this was important for them."

Cohen said during his long military career he imagined visiting Moscow one day and a visit materialized six decades later after the victory in World War II.

"It sort of funny or ironic, because when I was at the Elbe River, we were talking to the Soviet soldiers with 'you come visit me,' 'come to Moscow,' 'come to New York.' Sixty years later, at the Arlington National Cemetery I got a very surprising invitation to come to Moscow," Cohn recalled.

The first invitation came from a veterans group, which established wonderful contacts at that time, the veteran said.

"Five years later, I was invited back again and then invited yet again by the government for the 70th anniversary of the victory in World War II," Cohn pointed out.

In 2015, Cohn said he attended the Elbe meeting ceremony and the May 9 Victory Day Parade on Red Square as well.

"That was a wonderful experience and I was very impressed with the parade, particularly with the music. There were 25 military bands there, playing one song after another. All the troops moving around, everybody was in step. It was amazing," he said.

Cohn received a forth invitation to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in the war, but had to refuse because of health issues.

"I am 94 years old and it is little more difficult to get around. So I had to respectfully decline," Cohn said.