Editor-in-Chief of Prominent Belarusian Opposition Telegram Channel Nexta Steps Down

Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:33 PM

Roman Protasevich, the editor-in-chief of the Polish-based Belarusian pro-opposition Telegram channel, Nexta, announced his resignation on Monday in a decision that he said was not "spontaneous."

Protasevich resides in Poland, where Nexta is headquartered. In January, the journalist requested asylum in Poland.

"Beginning on Sunday, September 27, I no longer have anything to do with the Nexta project. The decision to leave was my own and not a spontaneous one," Protasevich said on Facebook.

At the same time, the journalist hinted to his coming cooperation with another media project, saying "I am not leaving your device screens for long."

Nexta enjoys popularity in Belarus as one of the key pro-opposition information sources. It has been providing detailed coverage of the Belarusian post-electoral protests and has been spotted calling on people to take to the streets.

People who were dismayed by the official results of the August 9 presidential election that secured incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko's sixth consecutive term have been protesting in Belarus for over a month.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, with more than 6,700 people detained around the initial phase of the protests. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 130 security officers.

This past Wednesday, Lukashenko held a clandestine inauguration ceremony, which then reignited the protests and led to a new crackdown.

