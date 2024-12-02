Edoardo Bove Collapse Causes Fiorentina's Clash With Inter To Be Suspended
Florence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Fiorentina's match with Inter Milan was suspended on Sunday after midfielder Edoardo Bove suddenly collapsed to the ground, Serie A confirmed to AFP.
Bove was rushed to Florence's Careggi hospital in an ambulance as players and fans looked on in horror following his sudden fall with 16 minutes on the clock.
Serie A told AFP that the match, which was goalless, will be rescheduled for "an as-yet undetermined date".
Fiorentina later said that Bove, 22, was under sedation in the Careggi hospital's intensive care unit, where he arrived in a "stable" condition.
"Initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out severe damage to his central nervous and the cardio-respiratory systems," said Fiorentina in a joint statement with the hospital.
"Edoardo Bove will be re-evaluated in the next 24 hours."
The players and officials openly sobbed after seeing Bove fall, reminding fans of former captain Davide Astori's sudden death in 2018.
Fiorentina suffered tragedy when defender Astori died in his sleep aged 31 in a hotel before a league match at Udinese.
In April, Roma's match at Udinese was suspended and rescheduled when defender Evan Ndicka collapsed with what was initially feared to be a heart attack.
Roma, who eventually won the fixture 2-1, later said that the then 24-year-old Ivory Coast international had suffered a collapsed lung, with no cardiac issues detected.
Fiorentina started Sunday's clash level on 28 points with Inter, four points behind league leaders Napoli who won 1-0 at Torino earlier on Sunday.
Serie A confirmed to AFP that Sunday's late match between Lecce and Juventus, set to kick off at 2045 local time (1945 GMT), will be played.
