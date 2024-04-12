Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) At a run-down job centre in the suburbs of India's financial capital Mumbai, 27-year-old Mahesh Bhopale dreams of a well-paid government post -- just like millions of other young, unemployed graduates.

As the world's most populous nation readies for general elections that begin April 19, politicians face a sobering reality. India is the fastest-growing major economy, but there are still not enough white-collar jobs for its educated youth.

"Our only way out of this life is to get a government job and get good benefits," said biology graduate Bhopale. "That will help us get married and start a family."

He has eked out a living in part-time jobs ranging from a tailor's assistant to a nighttime security guard while cramming for gruelling civil service examinations.

Coming from a farming village to the big city seeking work, Bhopale said he lacked the contacts to push his application in the private sector.

"A government job is the best kind of job," he said. "Educated people from villages like us can't get high-paying private sector jobs."

He isn't alone. The International Labour Organization estimates 29 percent of India's young university graduates were unemployed in 2022.

That rate is nearly nine times higher than for those without a diploma, who typically find work in low-paid service or construction jobs.