Open Menu

Education In Bulgaria Needs Modernization: Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Education in Bulgaria needs modernization: survey

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Education in Bulgaria needs urgent modernization to meet labor market needs, a survey conducted by the Institute for Market Economics revealed on Wednesday.

According to the survey, which was presented at an event organized by the Bulgarian Employers Association Innovative Technologies (BRAIT), only a third of Bulgaria's population met the basic level of digital skills.

In the vocational education, nearly 45 percent of those graduating from secondary education acquired a qualification, but in 15 of the 20 most sought-after professions, the education system prepared less than 0.3 percent of personnel, the survey said.

Meanwhile, only 18 percent of bachelor's graduates were in IT majors, it added.

This has led to a serious discrepancy between economic realities, the needs of employers and the supply of qualified personnel on the labor market, according to the survey.

The findings of the survey suggest that efforts should be made to change curricula to better meet the needs of today's labor market and to develop key skills, especially in the digital sphere, BRAIT said in a press release after the event.

In addition, the survey highlighted the need to better plan admissions to vocational schools and provide more opportunities for dual education.

This would ensure that the graduating young people would be better prepared for the labor market, it said.

Ilia Krastev, board member of BRAIT, told the event that Bulgarian education needs urgent modernization. "Decisive action is needed today to remain competitive in the fast-paced world," Krastev said.

Related Topics

World Education Young Bulgaria Market Event From

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

4 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

9 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

18 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

18 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

18 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

18 hours ago

More Stories From World