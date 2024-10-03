Education In Bulgaria Needs Modernization: Survey
Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Education in Bulgaria needs urgent modernization to meet labor market needs, a survey conducted by the Institute for Market Economics revealed on Wednesday.
According to the survey, which was presented at an event organized by the Bulgarian Employers Association Innovative Technologies (BRAIT), only a third of Bulgaria's population met the basic level of digital skills.
In the vocational education, nearly 45 percent of those graduating from secondary education acquired a qualification, but in 15 of the 20 most sought-after professions, the education system prepared less than 0.3 percent of personnel, the survey said.
Meanwhile, only 18 percent of bachelor's graduates were in IT majors, it added.
This has led to a serious discrepancy between economic realities, the needs of employers and the supply of qualified personnel on the labor market, according to the survey.
The findings of the survey suggest that efforts should be made to change curricula to better meet the needs of today's labor market and to develop key skills, especially in the digital sphere, BRAIT said in a press release after the event.
In addition, the survey highlighted the need to better plan admissions to vocational schools and provide more opportunities for dual education.
This would ensure that the graduating young people would be better prepared for the labor market, it said.
Ilia Krastev, board member of BRAIT, told the event that Bulgarian education needs urgent modernization. "Decisive action is needed today to remain competitive in the fast-paced world," Krastev said.
