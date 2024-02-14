Education Minister meets with scholarship students in Canada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Minister of education, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, recently met with Saudi students studying in Canada on a scholarship.

The Saudi Ambassador to Canada, Dr. Amal Al-Moallimi, the Charge d’Affaires of the attaché in Canada, Dr. Saeed Al-Subaie, and several embassy staff were also present during the visit.

During the meeting, the minister was updated on the status of the scholarship students and held an open dialogue with them to discuss their inquiries and the most prominent challenges and difficulties they face during their scholarship.

Al-Benyan emphasized the importance of scholarship students in presenting a civilized image of Saudi citizens to the world.

He highlighted the need to embody the human, cultural, and social values of the Kingdom and to showcase the developments it is experiencing in various fields, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.