Education Minister Meets With Scholarship Students In Canada
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Minister of education, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, recently met with Saudi students studying in Canada on a scholarship.
The Saudi Ambassador to Canada, Dr. Amal Al-Moallimi, the Charge d’Affaires of the attaché in Canada, Dr. Saeed Al-Subaie, and several embassy staff were also present during the visit.
During the meeting, the minister was updated on the status of the scholarship students and held an open dialogue with them to discuss their inquiries and the most prominent challenges and difficulties they face during their scholarship.
Al-Benyan emphasized the importance of scholarship students in presenting a civilized image of Saudi citizens to the world.
He highlighted the need to embody the human, cultural, and social values of the Kingdom and to showcase the developments it is experiencing in various fields, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From World
-
Indian police blockade capital from protesting farmers4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Economy Minister, Berlin global dialogue’s chairman discuss economic developments14 minutes ago
-
Dutch Prime Minister receives Saudi Minister of Energy14 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister meets with Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for consular affairs14 minutes ago
-
Saudi Economy Minister, Berlin Global Dialogue’s Chairman discuss economic developments34 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Alexander Stubb on winning Finland Presidential Election44 minutes ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Alexander Stubb on Winning Finland Presidential Elec ..44 minutes ago
-
Four people in Cambodia infected with HIV every day: AIDS authority44 minutes ago
-
Australia's Victoria battered by mix of thunderstorms, bushfires44 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy "YOLO" stays on top of China's box office chart44 minutes ago
-
Polls close, counting begins as millions cast ballots to elect new Indonesian leaders53 minutes ago
-
Heineken says net profits, beer sales dropped in 202354 minutes ago