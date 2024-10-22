Education Minister sponsors anniversary of UNESCO center of quality and excellence

Jubail, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan sponsored the 10th-anniversary celebration of the UNESCO Regional Center of Quality and Excellence in Education and the launch of its new identity.

He also honored the cities that won membership in the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, specialists, interested parties, and experts in the field of education from inside and outside the Kingdom at the headquarters of the Marine Club in Jubail Industrial City.

On this occasion, the minister said in a speech that the regional center was established in the Kingdom 10 years ago under the supervision of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), with steadfast support from wise leadership, to be the first global experience for a specialized house of expertise in raising the quality of education.

He stressed that investing in quality and excellence in education has become necessary to address the increasing challenges. He noted the importance of developing educational systems and creating innovative generations, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, by enhancing regional and international cooperation and exchanging expertise.

Al-Benyan highlighted that investing in education’s quality and boosting its excellence became essential due to challenges in a rapidly developing world, noting that improving educational systems to harmonize with the aspirations of the Kingdom's vision is accomplished through enhancing regional and international cooperation and exchanging expertise and knowledge.

The education minister honored the partners of the learning cities, namely the cities of Jubail, Yanbu, Madinah, Al-Ahsa, and King Abdullah Economic City.

At the ceremony’s conclusion, the Arab Network for Learning Cities platform was launched. It is concerned with monitoring qualitative community initiatives and best practices for lifelong education. The strategic cooperation agreement with the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) was also announced, including the joint work plan between the institute and the center for 2024 to 2028 to enhance joint efforts in education.