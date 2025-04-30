Education Systems Must Evolve To Nurture Creativity In The Age Of AI
Ijaz Ahmad Published April 30, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 April, 2025)
Education systems worldwide are at a critical crossroads, caught between the industrial-age model of standardisation and the fast-changing demands of a digital, AI-driven world. That was the resounding message from a panel discussion on “Education Systems and Students’ Creativity” held at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2025) on Monday.
Moderated by educational consultant Tarannum Ahmed, the panel brought together a distinguished line-up: education advisor and children’s author Deema Al-‘Alami, Emirati writer and media expert Mariam Al Sharaf, and Pakistani educator and children’s author Sehrish Farooq.
Opening the discussion, Deema Al-‘Alami argued that the education sector has long lagged behind others in embracing innovation. “The classroom still mirrors the industrial era — rows of desks, a teacher at the front — even while technology transformed other industries," she said. However, she believes the advent of AI is forcing an overdue reckoning. “With AI now able to generate essays and solve complex tasks instantly, educators must rethink instructional design and prepare children, who are now AI natives, for an entirely new world.”
However, Al-‘Alami also warned that unless the education sector keeps pace, “we risk leaving a generation behind, outpaced by the very tools they are growing up with.”
Mariam Al Sharaf emphasised the irreplaceable role of families in nurturing creativity. “A child’s mind needs feeding, not just physically but mentally and culturally. Families must create daily routines — reading together, storytelling, creative discussions — to ignite a child’s love for learning and imagination.”
“Education begins at home.
Schools must complement, not replace, the creativity nurtured within families,” she stressed. “Every child is, by nature, a storyteller,” she added. “When we confine learning to colouring inside the lines, we rob them of their natural creativity.”
Creativity must not be a luxury
Sehrish Farooq, who has worked extensively with under-resourced schools in Pakistan, called attention to the sharp inequalities in access to creative opportunities. “In many public schools, creativity is treated as a luxury — but it is a basic right,” she said.
Farooq cited lack of teacher training, rigid curriculums, and exam-focused education as major barriers to foster creativity among the students. “Teachers themselves are under-supported, underpaid, and undertrained. Without investing in teachers' professional development, we cannot expect creativity to flourish in classrooms,” she added.
Deema Al-‘Alami warned that the rise of AI risks widening the “digital poverty” gap even further, depriving students without access to basic infrastructure like the internet, computers, and electricity.
Looking globally, the panellists urged countries to study alternative educational models that prioritise critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration over rote learning.
“Education systems must shift from control to creativity, allowing students to express, explore, and excel beyond textbooks,” said Mariam Al Sharaf. “We must move beyond standardisation to embrace individual talents.”
The session closed with a resounding call for stronger partnerships between families, schools, governments, and civil society to create an environment where every child’s creative potential can thrive — regardless of background.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert
Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..
District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry brands India ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai5 minutes ago
-
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI10 minutes ago
-
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 202510 minutes ago
-
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustration15 minutes ago
-
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 202515 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference15 minutes ago
-
Displaced residents in war-hit Gaza face new threats from rats and insects: UN3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Rahim offers support to Belgium investors to boost engagements in Pakistan45 minutes ago
-
Rally took out against Indian aggression in Uthal5 hours ago
-
China's regional public organic brands dazzle at Health Expo6 hours ago
-
2,200 more intending Pakistani pilgrims to arrive in Madinah on Wednesday7 hours ago
-
Pakistan eager to deepen healthcare cooperation with China: Mustafa Kamal7 hours ago