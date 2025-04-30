Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 April, 2025)

Education systems worldwide are at a critical crossroads, caught between the industrial-age model of standardisation and the fast-changing demands of a digital, AI-driven world. That was the resounding message from a panel discussion on “Education Systems and Students’ Creativity” held at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2025) on Monday.

Moderated by educational consultant Tarannum Ahmed, the panel brought together a distinguished line-up: education advisor and children’s author Deema Al-‘Alami, Emirati writer and media expert Mariam Al Sharaf, and Pakistani educator and children’s author Sehrish Farooq.

Opening the discussion, Deema Al-‘Alami argued that the education sector has long lagged behind others in embracing innovation. “The classroom still mirrors the industrial era — rows of desks, a teacher at the front — even while technology transformed other industries," she said. However, she believes the advent of AI is forcing an overdue reckoning. “With AI now able to generate essays and solve complex tasks instantly, educators must rethink instructional design and prepare children, who are now AI natives, for an entirely new world.”

However, Al-‘Alami also warned that unless the education sector keeps pace, “we risk leaving a generation behind, outpaced by the very tools they are growing up with.”

Mariam Al Sharaf emphasised the irreplaceable role of families in nurturing creativity. “A child’s mind needs feeding, not just physically but mentally and culturally. Families must create daily routines — reading together, storytelling, creative discussions — to ignite a child’s love for learning and imagination.”

“Education begins at home.

Schools must complement, not replace, the creativity nurtured within families,” she stressed. “Every child is, by nature, a storyteller,” she added. “When we confine learning to colouring inside the lines, we rob them of their natural creativity.”

Creativity must not be a luxury

Sehrish Farooq, who has worked extensively with under-resourced schools in Pakistan, called attention to the sharp inequalities in access to creative opportunities. “In many public schools, creativity is treated as a luxury — but it is a basic right,” she said.

Farooq cited lack of teacher training, rigid curriculums, and exam-focused education as major barriers to foster creativity among the students. “Teachers themselves are under-supported, underpaid, and undertrained. Without investing in teachers' professional development, we cannot expect creativity to flourish in classrooms,” she added.

Deema Al-‘Alami warned that the rise of AI risks widening the “digital poverty” gap even further, depriving students without access to basic infrastructure like the internet, computers, and electricity.

Looking globally, the panellists urged countries to study alternative educational models that prioritise critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration over rote learning.

“Education systems must shift from control to creativity, allowing students to express, explore, and excel beyond textbooks,” said Mariam Al Sharaf. “We must move beyond standardisation to embrace individual talents.”

The session closed with a resounding call for stronger partnerships between families, schools, governments, and civil society to create an environment where every child’s creative potential can thrive — regardless of background.