Edward Snowden Calls Public, Media Furor Against Assange Dystopian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Former CIA agent Edward Snowden on Friday called the public and media furor surrounding WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's possible extradition dystopian and said that the case is mired in corruption.

"Julian Assange is one of the longest-serving political prisoners in the western world. Every level of the case against him has been shot through with corruption and abuse of process. People justify it by reciting memes to demonstrate their allegiance. This is dystopia," Snowden posted on Twitter.

Snowden's tweet was in response to managing editor of the press organization Shadowproof, Kevin Gosztola, who made several posts about the politicization of Assange's hearing in the High Court, saying that "by pushing Assange (a publisher) one big step closer to extradition on Human Rights Day, US govt is effectively saying Assange doesn't have or deserve human rights.

"

Earlier in the day, a London court ruled in favor of a US appeal to extradite Assange, dismissing concerns raised about the journalist's health and the inhumane conditions he could face in the American prison system. The case will be transferred to the Westminster Magistrates' Court with an order that a district judge will refer the case to the secretary of state to decide whether to extradite Assange to the United States or not.