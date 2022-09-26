(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Former US intelligence contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden, who leaked classified information on digital surveillance programs, received Russian citizenship, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In accordance with paragraph 'a' of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, I decide: to accept the following persons in the citizenship of the Russian Federation: Edward Joseph Snowden, born June 21, 1983, in the United States of America," the decree says.