Edwards Steps Up Late As Timberwolves Beat Wizards
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 09:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves used a late surge to subdue the NBA-worst Washington Wizards 120-106 on Monday.
A lackluster performance, which included 13 first-half turnovers, saw the Timberwolves trail briefly in the third period before taking an 82-79 lead into the final period.
But they put together a 20-7 scoring run to seize control.
Edwards' big game came hours after the NBA fined him $50,000 for making "obscene gestures toward a game official" in Minnesota's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
It's the fifth time this season the 23-year-old has been fined by the league, which has now docked him $285,000 for the infractions.
In November, he was fined $35,000 for flashing a middle finger at a fan in Sacramento.
And in December he drew three fines -- $25,000 for swearing during a media interview, $75,000 for using profane language and criticizing game officials, and $100,000 for swearing during a post-game television interview.
In the latest incident, Edwards flashed a middle finger at a game official.
Edwards, who won Olympic gold with the US basketball team in Paris last year, is averaging 25.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season.
He signed a five-year, $244.6 million extension to his rookie contract in 2023 that will pay him $42.2 million this season.
