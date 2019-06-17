EEAS Secretary General Visited Middle East From June 12-15 Amid Rising Tensions in Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The secretary general of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Helga Schmid, traveled to Iran, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates between June 12-15 amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East following explosions on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

On Thursday, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, suffered explosions and fires in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. Causes of the incident remain unknown, while the United States and the United Kingdom accuse Iran of attacking the tankers. Iran has denied all the allegations of having a role in the incident.

During her working visit through the Middle East, Schmid met with several top-level officials in the region, including the Emirati Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash, Qatari deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Schmid called on all parties involved in the conflict to show restraint to avoid the further escalation of tensions.

"In view of rising tensions, it is essential to show restraint and avoid any further escalation. The risk of miscalculation remains high, especially in the absence of dialogue. ... The EU would like to see a region where contentious issues are addressed through dialogue and diplomatic engagement. We believe we all stand to benefit from avoiding confrontation and fostering cooperation," Schmid said in a statement.

The EEAS Secretary General also said she discussed with the officials ways to implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal as a way to guarantee stability and security in the region.

On Sunday, Frontline Management, the managing company of Front Altair, released a statement saying that a preliminary investigation into the causes of the explosions on the vessel showed no signs of hot spots, the existence of which would signify mechanical initiation of a blast.