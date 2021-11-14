EFE News Agency Says 5 Employees in Cuba Lost Press Accreditation

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) The Spanish EFE news agency has reported that five of its journalists in Cuba had their media accreditation revoked by the country's authorities ahead of the unauthorized protest scheduled for the next week.

According to the agency, three editors, a photographer and a cameraman were called to the International Press Center in Havana where they were informed about their credentials being withdrawn, without clarifying whether this was temporary or indefinite.

EFE noted that the Cuban authorities already revoked press credentials from the agency's editorial coordinator in Havana a month and a half ago without explaining the decision.

On Monday, the Cuban opposition is planning to hold marches in cities across the island to demand release of political prisoners and in support of the rights of Cubans and democratic ways to resolve differences.

In July, Cuba saw its largest protests since 1994, sparked by anger over shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities.