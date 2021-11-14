UrduPoint.com

EFE News Agency Says Cuba Restored Accreditation Of 2 Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 11:00 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Spanish news agency EFE reported on Sunday that Cuba had restored press accreditation of two of its employees.

Three EFE editors as well as a photographer and a cameraman have recently had their credentials revoked by the Cuban authorities without explanation, according to the agency.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry was reported to have summoned the island country's top diplomat in Madrid earlier in the day to clarify the situation.

The International Press Center of Cuba later restored the accreditation of one of the editors and the cameraman. The agency's head Gabriela Canas said it was not enough.

The EFE employees lost their accreditation on the eve of an unauthorized protest, which is scheduled by the Cuban opposition for November 15.

