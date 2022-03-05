Effect of Economic Sanctions on Russia Already Exceeded All Expectations - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The impact of economic sanctions imposed against Russia by the West has already exceeded expectations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We've had already a dramatic impact far beyond I think what anyone would have expected on Russia," Blinken said during remarks in Belgium.

The suffering is likely to get worse before it gets better as long as the Ukraine crisis continues, Blinken added.