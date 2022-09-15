UrduPoint.com

Effect Of US Sanctions Against Russia, Iran Will Be Neutralized - Iranian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The effect of US sanctions against Russia and Iran will be neutralized, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

"We do not recognize sanctions against Russia and will not officially recognize them, we intend to develop trade and economic ties. Interaction between countries against which the United States has imposed sanctions, such as Russia and Iran, can neutralize a significant part of the problems. A significant part of those restrictions or US threats against Iran and Russia will be neutralized," Raisi said.

