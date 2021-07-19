UrduPoint.com
Effective Vaccination Could Stop COVID-19 By End Of Second Year Of Pandemic - Expert

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:50 AM

Effective Vaccination Could Stop COVID-19 by End of Second Year of Pandemic - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Respiratory infection pandemics usually last two to three years but mass vaccination could help stop COVID-19 by the end of the second year, the head of the Yekaterinburg branch of the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, Alexander Semenov, told Sputnik.

"Pandemics of respiratory infections usually last two to three years, but you need to understand that a pandemic terrorizes the whole world not for two years, but for one and a half. In three seasons, herd immunity is usually formed all over the world, and that is enough if there is no effective mass vaccination. But if we do have it, then maybe we will stop the pandemic by the end of the second year around the world," Semenov explained.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic stands at over 190 million, while the global death toll has surpassed 4 million. More than 3.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered across the world.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines on major social platforms kills people by fueling the pandemic among unvaccinated people.

Last week, Head of the Novosibirsk State University's Laboratory and corresponding member of the Russian academy of Sciences (RAS) Sergey Netesov told Sputnik that it will take about a year or two to find out the exact origins of the novel coronavirus.

