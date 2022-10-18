UrduPoint.com

Effectiveness Of Russian Aviation Proven During Special Operation - Military Commander

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 11:06 PM

The Russian aviation and air defense systems have proven themselves during the military operation in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, the general of the armed forces and the commander of all units in the special military operation zone, said on Tuesday

"The special military operation has confirmed the effectiveness of the aviation systems and air defense systems we have in service," Surovikin told reporters.

The military commander added that warplanes made over 34,000 flights during the special operation, adding that more than 7,000 guided aircraft weapons were used.

"The newest Kinzhal hypersonic air missiles have proven themselves well in hitting targets," Surovikin said.

The commander also mentioned that Russian attack drones have hit over 600 Ukrainian military targets.

