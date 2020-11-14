UrduPoint.com
Effectiveness Of Russian Vaccines Against COVID-19 Exceeds 90% - Health Minister

Sat 14th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday that the effectiveness of Russian vaccines against COVID-19 is more than 90 percent, but not everyone has the same level of immune response.

According to him, time must pass to assess the effectiveness of vaccines. If it is a double application, then for a number of vaccines re-vaccination is done after three weeks, and for others after two weeks.

"After three weeks, immunity is formed, well, according to today's data. We see that more than 90 percent effectiveness, and not every person forms the same level of immune response.

It depends not only on the vaccine itself, but also on the patient, how immune the system reacts to the drug. And in many countries the effectiveness and the possibility of using it is estimated at a level of 50 percent and above," Murashko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The minister added that the vaccines registered in Russia provided a sufficient level of protection, but it must be remembered that there are diseases with which a person lives also affect the vaccine's effectiveness.

