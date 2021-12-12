Effectiveness of Sputnik V Vaccine Against Omicron to Be Tested Within 10 Days - Gintsburg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) The effectiveness of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the Omicron strain of the coronavirus will be tested within ten days, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

"I think that ten days will be enough to test the effectiveness," Gintsburg said.

Earlier this week, Gintsburg told Sputnik that the Gamaleya institute confirmed that the patients infected with Omicron who had arrived in Russia from South Africa had been vaccinated.

At the end of November, Gintsburg said that any decisions on replacing the existing vaccine will be made only after complete data on Omicron becomes available. If necessary, the development of a new vaccine will take no more than ten days and regulatory procedures will take anywhere between 45 days and two and a half months, Gintsburg specified.