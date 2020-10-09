UrduPoint.com
Effectiveness Of UK's COVID-19 Contact-Tracing App Questioned - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

Effectiveness of UK's COVID-19 Contact-Tracing App Questioned - Reports

The effectiveness of the coronavirus contact-tracing app the UK government launched two weeks ago was questioned on Friday, after claims that it has only sent one alert about an outbreak in a venue, despite being downloaded millions of times, media reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The effectiveness of the coronavirus contact-tracing app the UK government launched two weeks ago was questioned on Friday, after claims that it has only sent one alert about an outbreak in a venue, despite being downloaded millions of times, media reported.

Sky news broadcaster said it has uncovered a data file that "shows that only four alerts have been sent out about outbreaks in venues, three of which expired before the app was launched nationwide."

The media outlet also called attention to the fact that because of a privacy protection policy, the system only alerts users to watch out for COVID-19 symptoms, without giving specific advice or naming the venue where the outbreak was detected.

The National Health Service (NHS) COVID-19 app was launched across England and Wales on September 24, following months of delays, technical problems and privacy issues, and was hailed by government ministers as a crucial step forward the fight against the pandemic.

People who have downloaded the app must use its QR scanner to check in to venues such as pubs and restaurants, which are forced by law to display the official NHS QR code, so the system can send them an alert in case of an outbreak is detected.

According to Sky News, the absence of targeted venue alerts has raised questions about the government's strategy, at a time when mass closures of pubs and bars are expected in part of the country from next week, in an attempt to tackle the current second wave of the pandemic.

The broadcaster also quoted Labour lawmaker and shadow digital minister Chi Onwurah as saying: "On the one hand, at a government briefing on local data I'm told pubs are the Primary location for common COVID exposure, on the other that the contact-tracing app has only sent out one alert about an outbreak in a venue."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said that the coronavirus contact-tracing app has been downloaded more than 16 million times since it was launched two weeks ago, and it "is still in its infancy"

The Office for National Statistics said on Friday that an average of 17,200 new coronavirus cases have been reported per day in private households between September 25 and October 1, a figure that almost double the 8,400 daily new infections detected in the previous week.

As of Thursday, the UK has recorded 561,815 COVID-19 cases and 42,592 deaths since the pandemic struck in February.

