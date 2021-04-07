UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Effects Of Pandemic To Add $2.8Trln To US Deficits In Next 10 Years - Budget Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Effects of Pandemic to Add $2.8Trln to US Deficits in Next 10 Years - Budget Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United States' deficits will increase by $2.8 trillion over the next ten years because of revenues lost in the novel coronavirus pandemic and the relief packages passed by Congress, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in a report on Tuesday.

"According to CBO's estimates, the effects on revenues and mandatory spending of laws enacted during the second session of the 116th Congress will increase budget deficits in fiscal year 2020 and cumulatively over the 2020-2030 period," the report said.

The CBO report estimates the CARES Act and the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act will add about $2.

8 trillion to the total deficit by 2030 due to the $634 billion reduction in US revenues and a $2.2 trillion increase in mandatory spending.

For the first five months of fiscal year 2021, the Federal budget deficit reached $1.43 billion.

In early March, the CBO said the US government's debt held by the public is projected to grow to more than 202 percent of annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the next 30 years to 2051.

A growing debt burden could increase the risk of a fiscal crisis and higher inflation as well as undermine confidence in the US Dollar, making it more costly to finance public and private activity in international markets.

Related Topics

Dollar Budget United States March Congress 2020 Market Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

1 hour ago

Aldar launches ‘Noya Viva’ on Yas Island

1 hour ago

UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue S ..

1 hour ago

Arrested US Cosmetics Executive Faces Charges of V ..

59 minutes ago

Aranburu wins Basque Country 2nd stage, Roglic lea ..

1 hour ago

Shafqat congratulated PML-N for dividing PDM

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.