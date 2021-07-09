MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The efficacy of Cuba's Soberana 02 vaccine against the coronavirus stands at 91.2 percent after the use of three doses of the drug, the national Ministry of Health said.

"The efficacy of the candidate vaccine Soberana 02 of three doses together with Soberana Plus stands at 91.

2 percent, which is higher than the requirements of the World Health Organization for qualifying the vaccine against COVID-19," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel on late Thursday.

Earlier, Cuban scientists said that the efficacy of another drug, Abdala, stood at 92.28 percent.

The island nation has developed four vaccines against the coronavirus so far.