Efficiency Of AstraZeneca Vaccine May Be Boosted If Combined With Sputnik V - Gamaleya

Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:33 PM

The head of Russia's Gamaleya research institute that developed the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine expressed the belief on Friday that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not efficient enough but this could be improved when combined with Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The head of Russia's Gamaleya research institute that developed the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine expressed the belief on Friday that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not efficient enough but this could be improved when combined with Sputnik V.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca company would start clinical trials of its vaccine in combination with a component of Sputnik V by the end of the year.

"They have a problem, that of insufficiently high efficiency in the epidemiological experiment. It obviously needs to be increased through the use of the second component, two-dose vaccination is needed. As far as I remember, they have only an adenovirus based on the third serotype monkey adenovirus, and nothing more, while we have two adenoviruses. So, they will take one and see, they will use it as a booster," Alexander Gintsburg explained to Sputnik.

