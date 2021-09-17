Effort to Launch Dialogue With Afghanistan in Extended Troika Format Ongoing - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the need to maintain dialogue with Afghanistan in the Extended Troika format, noting that relevant work is ongoing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the need to maintain dialogue with Afghanistan in the Extended Troika format, noting that relevant work is ongoing.

"I believe developing dialogue through the Extended Troika on Afghanistan is well suited. Relevant effort is already being made," Putin told a joint Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Collective Security Treaty Organization summit on Friday.