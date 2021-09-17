UrduPoint.com

Effort To Launch Dialogue With Afghanistan In Extended Troika Format Ongoing - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:42 PM

Effort to Launch Dialogue With Afghanistan in Extended Troika Format Ongoing - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the need to maintain dialogue with Afghanistan in the Extended Troika format, noting that relevant work is ongoing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the need to maintain dialogue with Afghanistan in the Extended Troika format, noting that relevant work is ongoing.

"I believe developing dialogue through the Extended Troika on Afghanistan is well suited. Relevant effort is already being made," Putin told a joint Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Collective Security Treaty Organization summit on Friday.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Shanghai Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Vietnam reports 10,489 new COVID-19 cases, 656,129 ..

Vietnam reports 10,489 new COVID-19 cases, 656,129 in total

31 seconds ago
 Putin Hopes There Will Be No Mass Exodus of Refuge ..

Putin Hopes There Will Be No Mass Exodus of Refugees From Afghanistan

32 seconds ago
 38 distilleries unearthed during seven-day crackdo ..

38 distilleries unearthed during seven-day crackdown: Addl IGP

34 seconds ago
 VETS's drive digitalized to tackle smoke emitting ..

VETS's drive digitalized to tackle smoke emitting vehicles

35 seconds ago
 Awais Shah to hold open katchery on Sept 20

Awais Shah to hold open katchery on Sept 20

37 seconds ago
 Accused carrying head money of Rs 2mn arrested

Accused carrying head money of Rs 2mn arrested

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.