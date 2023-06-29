Open Menu

Efforts Made To Make Reaching Operation Goals By Diplomatic Means Possible - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Efforts Made to Make Reaching Operation Goals by Diplomatic Means Possible - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) There are efforts made to make reaching goals of the special military operation by diplomatic means possible but prerequisites for such a decision are non-existent for now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"For Russia, the main thing is the achievement of the goals that are in front of us, which were formulated by the president. These goals will be achieved. And there are certain efforts to bring the percentage of achievement of these goals into a political and diplomatic channel. But, unfortunately, there are no prerequisites for this yet. Therefore, a special military operation continues," Peskov told reporters.

