Efforts To Promote Peace In Middle East Should Be Interlinked - Russian Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:03 PM

Efforts to Promote Peace in Middle East Should Be Interlinked - Russian Envoy to UN

Diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and security in the Middle East should be interlinked and stand in parallel with other initiatives to de-escalate tensions in the region, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Yemen on Tuesday

"The situation in Yemen is directly affecting the Middle East, the Persian Gulf and Red Sea region," Nebenzia said. "We are convinced that all efforts in order to stop conflicts in Yemen and other countries in the region should be interlinked and be in parallel with other steps to generally de-escalate the situation in the Middle East."

Nebenzia emphasized that Moscow stands ready to cooperate on advancing peace and stability in the region as a whole via the existing inclusive peace initiatives, such as the Russia-proposed concept of collective security in the Gulf region.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that some states in the region demonstrate readiness to normalize relations.

Later on Tuesday, Israel and Bahrain are set to sign the peace agreement that would establish full diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Nebenzia said Russia expects more countries in the Middle East will show the same constructive attitude toward other neighbors and refrain from blaming one state for destabilizing the situation in the region.

"We once again invite all interested parties to start a comprehensive dialogue aimed at creating conditions and atmosphere, which would be conducive for cooperation in the region," Nebenzia said.

