UrduPoint.com

Efforts To Save Iran Nuclear Deal At Critical Crossroads - US Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Efforts to Save Iran Nuclear Deal at Critical Crossroads - US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal are entering a critical juncture, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Monday.

"We are in a critical state of the efforts to see if we can revive the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as Iran nuclear deal)," Malley said.

There have been six rounds of negotiations on returning to the Iranian nuclear deal, he recalled.

"In this situation, it is normal that we are intensifying and accelerating our diplomacy so that we could consult with allies and partners around the world to figure out how we are going to address ... the attitude Iran is adopting," the diplomat continued.

Washington is ready to resume talks not for the sake of talks but for the sake of getting to the mutual return to the deal, according to the official.

"We are prepared to turn the page but we need to turn the page together with Iran," he concluded.

Late in May, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran failed to explain processed uranium traces found at several undeclared sites.

In its quarterly report, the agency said that Iran was continuing to violate enrichment limits set by the 2015 nuclear accord. The report also said that Iran had produced more than 5.2 lbs of nearly weapons grade uranium.

The JCPOA, which envisaged Iran limiting its nuclear program in exchange for other states lifting sanctions, has been under strain since the American withdrawal in 2018. After pulling out from the deal, the US restored sanctions against Iran.

Other parties to the multilateral deal have reiterated their commitment to it, and the new US administration has expressed readiness to return to the agreement if Tehran returns to compliance. However, the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna have been in a deadlock for the past several months. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said earlier in October that Tehran will not negotiate unless the US takes the talks seriously.

Related Topics

World Exchange Iran Nuclear Vienna Tehran May October 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

32 minutes ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

32 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

32 minutes ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

32 minutes ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

32 minutes ago
 Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British ..

Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British Prison, Looks Unhealthy

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.