Efforts to Save Iran Nuclear Deal at Critical Crossroads - US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal are entering a critical juncture, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Monday.

"We are in a critical state of the efforts to see if we can revive the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as Iran nuclear deal)," Malley said.

There have been six rounds of negotiations on returning to the Iranian nuclear deal, he recalled.

"In this situation, it is normal that we are intensifying and accelerating our diplomacy so that we could consult with allies and partners around the world to figure out how we are going to address ... the attitude Iran is adopting," the diplomat continued.

Washington is ready to resume talks not for the sake of talks but for the sake of getting to the mutual return to the deal, according to the official.

"We are prepared to turn the page but we need to turn the page together with Iran," he concluded.

Late in May, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran failed to explain processed uranium traces found at several undeclared sites.

In its quarterly report, the agency said that Iran was continuing to violate enrichment limits set by the 2015 nuclear accord. The report also said that Iran had produced more than 5.2 lbs of nearly weapons grade uranium.

The JCPOA, which envisaged Iran limiting its nuclear program in exchange for other states lifting sanctions, has been under strain since the American withdrawal in 2018. After pulling out from the deal, the US restored sanctions against Iran.

Other parties to the multilateral deal have reiterated their commitment to it, and the new US administration has expressed readiness to return to the agreement if Tehran returns to compliance. However, the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna have been in a deadlock for the past several months. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said earlier in October that Tehran will not negotiate unless the US takes the talks seriously.