Efforts Underway to Return Russia to PACE, While This Cannot Be Done at Any Price - Merkel

Efforts are being made to return the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), but this aim will not be fulfilled at any price, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday after her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019)

"As for returning Russia, we have made attempts, and we haven't completed this process yet ... Efforts are being made to return Russia to the PACE, but this cannot be achieved at any price. Certain conditions should be fulfilled. We'll see what decision is made," Merkel said.