UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Underway To Return Russia To PACE, While This Cannot Be Done At Any Price - Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:13 PM

Efforts Underway to Return Russia to PACE, While This Cannot Be Done at Any Price - Merkel

Efforts are being made to return the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), but this aim will not be fulfilled at any price, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday after her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Efforts are being made to return the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), but this aim will not be fulfilled at any price, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday after her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"As for returning Russia, we have made attempts, and we haven't completed this process yet ... Efforts are being made to return Russia to the PACE, but this cannot be achieved at any price. Certain conditions should be fulfilled. We'll see what decision is made," Merkel said.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Europe German Price Angela Merkel Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US Embassy in Kiev Receives, Investigates Bomb Thr ..

3 minutes ago

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre promises fresh su ..

31 minutes ago

Police foil smuggling bid of illegal diesel

3 minutes ago

Tehran Wants Gazprom to Work in Iran - Russian Ene ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Energy Ministry, Firms Protect Energy Netw ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.