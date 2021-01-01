UrduPoint.com
Efforts Urged For China's Reunification, National Rejuvenation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Efforts urged for China's reunification, national rejuvenation

A Chinese mainland official on Friday called for efforts from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to promote China's reunification and national rejuvenation

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A Chinese mainland official on Friday called for efforts from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to promote China's reunification and national rejuvenation.

Zhang Zhijun, president of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), made the remarks in a New Year's message carried in the first issue of the "Relations Across the Taiwan Strait" magazine in 2021.

Noting that the association has been upholding the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus in the past year, Zhang said the ARATS also made efforts to improve Taiwan compatriots' understanding of the mainland's principles and policies.

The association overcame adverse effects brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions from individuals on the island last year to keep in touch with people from all walks of life in Taiwan, and played a positive role in maintaining the momentum of cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation with various forms of interactions, he said.

Zhang expressed his hope that Taiwan compatriots would uphold the national interests, follow the historical trend, and work together with people on the mainland for China's reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

