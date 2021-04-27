UrduPoint.com
EFJ Demands Investigation Into Deadly Attack On Journalists In Burkina Faso

Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

On Tuesday the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) urged Burkina Faso to investigate the attack that killed two Spanish journalists, General Secretary Ricardo Gutierrez told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) On Tuesday the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) urged Burkina Faso to investigate the attack that killed two Spanish journalists, General Secretary Ricardo Gutierrez told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, an informed source told Sputnik that the bodies of four missing people, including three foreign journalists and a soldier, were found hours after they were kidnapped by unknown armed men in eastern Burkina Faso. The victims include two Spanish journalists and possibly an Irish reporter the three went missing following an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol.

"We are deeply shocked by the murder of these two Spanish journalists who were filming a documentary on the protection of natural parks from poachers.

This attack by an organised armed group, even though the journalists were protected by security forces, shows that the attack was planned. We demand that the authorities in Burkina Faso investigate this attack and identify those responsible as soon as possible, so that they can be arrested and brought to justice." Gutierrez said.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs has told Sputnik that it was investigating the details of the disappearance of the Irish reporter.

