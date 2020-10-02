EFJ Urges Baku, Yerevan to Ensure Freedom of Movement for Media Workers in Karabakh

The European Federation of Journalists EFJ called on the authorities of Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure not only the safety of journalists working in Karabakh, but also their freedom of movement and access to reliable information

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The European Federation of Journalists EFJ called on the authorities of Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure not only the safety of journalists working in Karabakh, but also their freedom of movement and access to reliable information.

Earlier, Yerevan said that two journalists of French newspaper Le Monde had been injured in shelling in Karabakh. According to Sputnik Armenia, a cameraman of the Armenia broadcaster was also injured as a result of the shelling. Armenian newspaper 24news reported that its journalist had been injured in an attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The EFJ calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia authorities to ensure journalists' safety and to prevent any act of violence against members of the media.

The EFJ also recalls that all Council of Europe Member states should guarantee freedom of movement and access to information to media professionals in times of crisis and conflict," the organization said.

IFJ Secretary General Ricardo Gutierrez also said urges all media workers in Armenia and Azerbaijan against participating in the ongoing information war around the conflict.

"Journalists should avoid manipulation and official propaganda. It is important to cross-check information, even when it comes from official sources. Journalists should never become soldiers in the information war," he said.