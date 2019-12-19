EFJ Urges Estonia to Avoid Hampering Work of Rossiya Segodnya Reporters

Ricardo Gutierrez, the general secretary of the European Federation of Journalists, questioned Estonia's treatment of reporters of Rossiya Segodnya international information agency and urged the country to avoid hampering their work

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Ricardo Gutierrez, the general secretary of the European Federation of Journalists, questioned Estonia's treatment of reporters of Rossiya Segodnya international information agency and urged the country to avoid hampering their work.

Employees of Sputnik Estonia have recently been told by the country's authorities that unless they left the outlet by January 1, 2020, criminal cases might be launched against them. The 2014 European Union's sanctions linked to Ukraine were cited as the justification.

"This seems to be an abusive interpretation of the EU sanctions. What's new since 2014? Why to apply this threat right now?" Gutierrez told Sputnik.

"Accordingly to the European standards on free access to information and free flow of information, the EFJ calls on the Estonian authorities to reconsider the use of restrictive and selective measures in relation to foreign journalists who pursue their professional activities in Estonia," he continued.

The general secretary called on Tallinn to refrain from interfering with work of foreign journalists.

"In our view, the police action in this case lacks transparency and remains unclear. Estonia must refrain from imposing unnecessary limitations on the work of foreign journalists, which affect the free flow of information and violate Council of Europe standards on freedom of the media," he said.

According to Rossiya Segodnya's press service, the news agency is planning to urge the United Nations, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Council of Europe, and the European Court of Human Rights, to address this unprecedented violation of the right to free speech and take measures to protect the right of journalists to work in their professional capacity.

Rossiya Segodnya and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has already asked Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid to not allow the journalists to be arrested.