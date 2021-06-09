EGC Annuls EU Council Acts on Fund-Freezing Measures Against Yanukovych - ECJ

The European General Court (EGC), a constituent court of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has annulled the EU Council's 2019 acts that extended fund-freezing measures against former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr, the ECJ said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The European General Court (EGC), a constituent court of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has annulled the EU Council's 2019 acts that extended fund-freezing measures against former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr, the ECJ said on Wednesday.

