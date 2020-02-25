UrduPoint.com
Egocentric US Is Wrecking Global Arms Control, Says Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 06:55 PM

The US is following an egocentric foreign policy that is leading to global arms control agreements being devalued, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday

It is vital "to stop the degradation of international arms control", Lavrov told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, urging Washington to resume talks on halting nuclear proliferation and banning weapons in space.

"We are seeing a return to dangerous destructive trends caused by the revival of aggressive foreign policy egocentrism by one state," he said.

Washington had a "growing aspiration to dominate everywhere and to impose upon the international community its own rules to the detriment of other states", said Lavrov.

