UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E.Guinea Closing UK Embassy Over Sanctions Against President's Son

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:46 PM

E.Guinea closing UK embassy over sanctions against president's son

The central African state of Equatorial Guinea announced Monday it was closing its embassy in London after Britain imposed sanctions against the son of its veteran president over corruption allegations

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The central African state of Equatorial Guinea announced Monday it was closing its embassy in London after Britain imposed sanctions against the son of its veteran president over corruption allegations.

"The first decision that the government has taken is the total closure of our diplomatic mission in London," Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono told state broadcaster TVGE.

Related Topics

Corruption London Equatorial Guinea Government

Recent Stories

London Heathrow Airport Chief Urges UK Gov't to Op ..

24 seconds ago

Climate science report 'critical for success' of C ..

26 seconds ago

Macron backs heritage bid of remote Polynesian isl ..

27 seconds ago

Leather Manufactures exports witnessed record incr ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan, China agree to continue high quality con ..

3 minutes ago

Diving star Daley: Olympic champion who grew up in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.