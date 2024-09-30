E.Guinea, Gabon Clash At ICJ Over Oil-rich Islands
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Gabon and Equatorial Guinea faced off Monday at the International Court of Justice, hoping to resolve a decades-old scrap over the sovereignty of three disputed islands in potentially oil-rich waters.
The two West African nations have been squabbling over the 30-hectare (74-acre) island of Mbanie and two smaller low-lying islets, Cocotier and Conga, since the early 1970s.
Unlike most contentious cases that come to the ICJ in The Hague, the two countries eventually agreed to send the thorny issue to the judges to find an amicable solution.
The dispute dates all the way back to 1900, when then colonial powers France and Spain signed a treaty in Paris setting out the borders between the two countries.
Gabon argues that a later treaty signed in 1974 -- the Bata Convention -- gives it sovereignty over the islands.
But Domingo Mba Esono, Vice Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, disputed the validity of this document.
He told the court Gabonese officials suddenly produced this treaty at a meeting between the two countries in 2003, taking Equatorial Guinea "completely by surprise".
"None of them had seen or heard of this supposed convention. Moreover, the document presented was not an original but was only an unauthenticated photocopy," said Esono.
The delegation from Equatorial Guinea questioned the legitimacy of the document and insisted Gabon present an original version, he said.
"Since then, which has been more than 20 years, Gabon has not presented anything," said Esono.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From World
-
Industry Minister discusses opportunities to develop the aviation, space industry in the Kingdom32 minutes ago
-
Rate of ocean warming has nearly doubled since 2005: EU monitor33 minutes ago
-
Putin vows to reach all 'goals' in Ukraine as army claims new ground33 minutes ago
-
Ten Hag on the brink after fresh mauling for 'disgusting' Man Utd33 minutes ago
-
SFD participates in inauguration of electricity, water station in Bahrain33 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's vice president, Venezuelan counterpart discuss bilateral ties42 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah vows to keep fighting Israel after Nasrallah killing43 minutes ago
-
Nepal surveys flood wreckage as death toll reaches 20043 minutes ago
-
Kim Jong Un visits flood-hit areas for third time, inspects recovery efforts1 hour ago
-
Türkiye’s biggest aerospace and technology festival TEKNOFEST set to kick off1 hour ago
-
Chinese researchers achieve breakthrough in DNA-based storage of brain MRI data1 hour ago
-
Rate of ocean warming has nearly doubled since 2005: EU monitor1 hour ago