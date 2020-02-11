UrduPoint.com
Egypt Achieves Significant Progress In Stepping Up Security At Airports - Russian Diplomat

Egypt has progressed considerably in enhancing security at its airports, Russian charge d'affaires ad interim in Cairo, Svetlana Zubova, said in an interview with Sputnik

"In our opinion, the Egyptian authorities have recently made significant progress in strengthening security at airports and on air transport. Our experts confirm this," Zubova said.

The Russian diplomat added that Cairo had taken effective measures to bring airports in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) requirements.

"Egyptian airports are being equipped with modern high-tech devices, surveillance cameras, baggage screening systems. Staff training is underway," Zubova stated.

However, it is still difficult to say when charter services between Russia and Egyptian resorts will be resumed, the diplomat added.

Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt after an Airbus A321 plane crashed over the Sinai Peninsula in 2015 en route from Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg resulting in all 224 people on board being killed. Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist attack and suggested that Egypt should step up security measures so that air traffic could resume. Other countries followed suit.

In April 2018, Russia resumed direct flights from Moscow to Cairo, but the ban on flights to tourist destination spots such as Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh remained in place.

