Egypt Announces Agreement On Deliveries Of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

Egypt Announces Agreement on Deliveries of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Egypt announced an agreement to supply Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the country's government said.

"An agreement was reached with the supplier company on the deliveries of doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik V. The sdeliveries will be carried out sequentially until the end of the year. An agreement on the supply of the vaccine has also been reached with Johnson & Johnson," the statement says.

In April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that it had agreed with Egyptian pharmaceutical company Minapharm to produce more than 40 million doses of Sputnik V a year in Egypt.

The launch is scheduled for the third quarter of the year.

So far, Egypt registered Sinopharm, CoviShield, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines, other drugs are being researched. More than 240,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the country, more than 14,000 patients have died. During the day, 1,187 new cases were registered, 58 people died.

More Stories From World

