Egypt Announces New Preventive Measures To Curb COVID-19 Spread

Mon 28th December 2020

The Egyptian government on Monday announced a package of new restrictions to control the spread of the COVID-19

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Egyptian government on Monday announced a package of new restrictions to control the spread of the COVID-19.

The new measures will come into force as of next Monday, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement, adding establishments and people who violate the new measures will face varied fines.

The government has also decided to cancel all New Year celebrations, the statement noted, noting establishments that would hold any kinds of celebrations would be closed.

Individuals who do not follow the precautionary measures or do not wear face masks in public places will be fined 50 Egyptian Pounds (3.

2 U.S. Dollars), according to the statement.

Restaurants and cafes must abide by the government's previous decision to operate at 50-percent capacity.In case of violations, establishments such as restaurants and cafes will be fined 4,000 pounds and will be closed for a week, the statement said, adding the closure period will be doubled if violations are repeated.

Egypt, which has so far registered 131,315 COVID-19 cases and 7,352 deaths, has witnessed a sudden spike in corona-virus infections in the past few days.

