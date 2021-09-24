Egypt Approves Russia's Single-Component Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine - Investment Fund
Sumaira FH 20 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Egypt authorized Russia's Sputnik Light single-dose vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.
Egypt also approved Russia's two-dose Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine back in February.
"The Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority," RDIF said in a statement, noting that the vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization procedure.